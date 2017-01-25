Doubts over Everest's true height spu...

Doubts over Everest's true height spur fresh new expedition

New Delhi: Scientists will take the tape measure to Mount Everest to determine whether a massive earthquake in Nepal really did knock an inch off the world's tallest peak. India's top surveyor said on Tuesday a team of scientists would be sent to neighbouring Nepal to measure Everest in the hope of putting to rest a debate about the true height of the towering mountain.

