Definitions of 'comfort women' reveal...

Definitions of 'comfort women' reveal Japan-South Korea divide

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

"Comfort women," used by the Japanese military for sex, were present wherever the army invaded and occupied Asia countries from the early 1930s through the end of World War II. That aspect of wartime history was kept quiet until the early 1990s, when a South Korean woman came forward, joined by some others, seeking Japanese help and accountability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 4 min Tm Cln 5,190
News Russia to decriminalise some forms of domestic ... 25 min RUSSIANS ABUSE KIDS 2
News 'Pulp fiction': Russia denies - compromising ma... 1 hr Lawrence Wolf 29
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 1 hr LOCK HIM UP 161
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 3 hr George 341
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 3 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 95
News Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat... 4 hr Strong Wakamoto 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,233 • Total comments across all topics: 277,872,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC