.com | South Korean protesters demand...

.com | South Korean protesters demand president's removal, ferry salvage

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News24

Supporters of impeached President Park Geun-hye stage a counter rally to oppose her impeachment in Seoul. Seoul - Hundreds of thousands of protesters returned to the streets of Seoul on Saturday, demanding impeached President Park Geun-Hye's immediate removal and the salvaging of a sunken ferry which left more than 300 dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News November 7, 2016 4 hr Squirtss6816 59
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 4 hr Labia8747 69
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 8 hr Tm Cln 5,126
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 16 hr Sorry Hill 318
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... 16 hr slick willie expl... 3
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 17 hr F c trump in the as 22
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 17 hr TRUMP PUTINs POODLE 109
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,335 • Total comments across all topics: 277,710,713

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC