.com | South Korean protesters demand president's removal, ferry salvage
Supporters of impeached President Park Geun-hye stage a counter rally to oppose her impeachment in Seoul. Seoul - Hundreds of thousands of protesters returned to the streets of Seoul on Saturday, demanding impeached President Park Geun-Hye's immediate removal and the salvaging of a sunken ferry which left more than 300 dead.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|November 7, 2016
|4 hr
|Squirtss6816
|59
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|4 hr
|Labia8747
|69
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|8 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,126
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|16 hr
|Sorry Hill
|318
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|16 hr
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|17 hr
|F c trump in the as
|22
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|17 hr
|TRUMP PUTINs POODLE
|109
