Chinese tourists deterred by Canadian...

Chinese tourists deterred by Canadian visa rules, trade delegation hears

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Ottawa needs to streamline its "arduous" visa application process if it wants to increase the number of Chinese tourists coming to Canada, a Canadian trade delegation has been told. Canadian visas have long been viewed as the most onerous to obtain in China, said a report released by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump order seeks to cut through obstacles of d... 16 min spytheweb 3
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr Tm Cln 5,360
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 1 hr ActOfWar Cant Answer 460
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... 9 hr Your friend 49
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 14 hr Kaifeng Jews 23
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... 19 hr okimar 13
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 23 hr Useful Idiot POTUS 186
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,470 • Total comments across all topics: 278,329,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC