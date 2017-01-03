Chinese renewable power giant builds ...

Chinese renewable power giant builds global empire

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Nov. 7, 2008 photo, people stand near electric pylons watching flow of water is discharged through the Three Gorges Dam in Yichang in central China's Hubei province. Three Gorges Group is spending heavily to buy or build hydro, wind and solar projects at a time when Western utility investors are pulling back and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to revive coal use has raised doubt about U.S. support for renewables.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 5 hr Tm Cln 5,083
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 6 hr Cordwainer Trout 13
News Intramural GOP Strife Over Russia? Not So Fast ... 6 hr Truffles5450 2
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 6 hr Mintz2957 60
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 7 hr Catch5623 72
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 8 hr Cuddles7668 302
News Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ... 9 hr Tm Cln 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,815 • Total comments across all topics: 277,590,609

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC