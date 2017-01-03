Chinese police shoot dead three 'terr...

Chinese police shoot dead three 'terror' suspects in Xinjiang

BEIJING: Chinese police shot dead three "violent terror" suspects in the western Xinjiang region, the government said on Monday, the latest clash with Islamist militants who the government says want to break the region away from China. The government says separatists in Xinjiang, home to the Muslim Uighur minority, aim to form their own state called East Turkestan, and have links with militants abroad, including in Asia and the Middle East.

