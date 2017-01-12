Chinese New Year migration begins as ...

Chinese New Year migration begins as travellers head home to celebrate holiday

16 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Hundreds of thousands of Chinese travellers were packing airports, train and bus stations Friday as they headed home for Lunar New Year celebrations. Officials expect that Chinese travellers will make almost 3 billion trips during the holiday travel rush that starts Friday and runs through Feb. 21. These trips include intercity flights, trains and local bus rides to villages for China's 1.4 billion people.

