Chinese Lunar New Year 'ticket snatch...

Chinese Lunar New Year 'ticket snatching' apps raise hackles

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A railway worker looks from inside a train departing the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing, China January 27, 2017 as China gears up for Lunar New Year, when hundreds of millions of people head home. As China gears up for Lunar New Year, when hundreds of millions of people head home, popular software charging extra to improve the odds of getting coveted rail tickets has been criticized by state media and some users as being akin to modern-day touting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 42 min romant 5,359
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... 6 hr Your friend 49
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 7 hr Acts of War is a ... 459
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 11 hr Kaifeng Jews 23
News Trump order seeks to cut through obstacles of d... 15 hr tomin cali 2
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... 16 hr okimar 13
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 19 hr Useful Idiot POTUS 186
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,298 • Total comments across all topics: 278,326,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC