Chinese company injects 3-D printed b...

Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vessels into monkeys

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

A major breakthrough in 3-D printed medicine could bring hope to nearly 1.8 billion patients with cardiovascular disease. Chinese scientists working for Sichuan Revotek have successfully 3-D printed blood vessels and implanted them in rhesus monkeys, the company said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News November 7, 2016 22 min Boom772 65
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr Tm Cln 5,147
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... 7 hr Christians In Nam... 2
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 11 hr UKRAINE in NATO 138
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 14 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 330
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Mon NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Russians Wish They Were Back in the USSR Mon PUTIN SUCH A FAILURE 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,147 • Total comments across all topics: 277,799,378

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC