Chinese coal mine caves in, killing 9 workers
The state-run Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday that the people killed were doing maintenance work inside the mine shaft at the time of the accident. Rescuers were able to save one person, who is now in stable condition at a hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|24 min
|panties2337
|354
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,268
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|13 hr
|DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ...
|6
|Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat...
|13 hr
|DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ...
|12
|Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi...
|13 hr
|DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ...
|12
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|18 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|163
|A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
|21 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC