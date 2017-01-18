Chinese coal mine caves in, killing 9...

Chinese coal mine caves in, killing 9 workers

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The state-run Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday that the people killed were doing maintenance work inside the mine shaft at the time of the accident. Rescuers were able to save one person, who is now in stable condition at a hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 24 min panties2337 354
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 6 hr Tm Cln 5,268
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 13 hr DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ... 6
News Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat... 13 hr DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ... 12
News Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi... 13 hr DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ... 12
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 18 hr LOCK HIM UP 163
News A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia 21 hr Fcvk tRump 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,075 • Total comments across all topics: 278,015,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC