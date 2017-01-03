China's poorest, trying to stay warm, add greatly to smog
QIAN'AN, China - An overloaded coal truck rumbles down from the steel factory and hits a bump, sending chunks of its black cargo skittering and click-clicking along the asphalt. Waiting by the roadside, a farmer swaddled in thick, cotton-padded winter clothing scrambles into onrushing traffic to pick up the pieces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|46 min
|Trump your President
|137
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|57 min
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|330
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|George
|5,144
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Mon
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Russians Wish They Were Back in the USSR
|Mon
|PUTIN SUCH A FAILURE
|1
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|Mon
|LOCK HIM UP
|34
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|Mon
|NAZI SOVIET ALLIANCE
|75
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC