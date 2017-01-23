China swings back at golf, shutting down 111 courses
China has launched a renewed crackdown on golf, closing 111 courses in an effort to conserve water and land, and telling members of the ruling Communist Party to stay off the links. The state-run Xinhua News Agency said Sunday the courses were closed for improperly using groundwater, arable land or protected land within nature reserves.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|5 hr
|Belgian Chocolate
|424
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,312
|November 7, 2016
|8 hr
|sava
|85
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|9 hr
|The Truth
|1
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|14 hr
|Trump your President
|6,386
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|17 hr
|NAZI RUSSIA
|23
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|17 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|170
