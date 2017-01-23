China swings back at golf, shutting d...

China swings back at golf, shutting down 111 courses

Read more: The Gazette

China has launched a renewed crackdown on golf, closing 111 courses in an effort to conserve water and land, and telling members of the ruling Communist Party to stay off the links. The state-run Xinhua News Agency said Sunday the courses were closed for improperly using groundwater, arable land or protected land within nature reserves.

