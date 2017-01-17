China says 2,500 wartime Japanese che...

China says 2,500 wartime Japanese chemical weapons destroyed

In this Wednesday, July 5, 2006, file photo, a Chinese chemical weapons expert aligns poison gas bombs dug from a pit in Ning'an, northeastern China's Heilongjiang province. China's military said Tuesday that more than 2,500 abandoned Japanese wartime chemical weapons collected from northern China, including Beijing and the port city of Tianjin, have been destroyed in a four-year disposal process.

Chicago, IL

