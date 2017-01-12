China, Russia fear US is boxing them in

Read more: WEHT

The countries released a joint statement this week voicing their opposition to US and South Korean plans to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile system, according to both Russian and Chinese state media. They also plan to take countermeasures, but what exactly they consist of was not specified, according to state-run Xinhua news.

