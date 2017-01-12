China, Russia fear US is boxing them in
The countries released a joint statement this week voicing their opposition to US and South Korean plans to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile system, according to both Russian and Chinese state media. They also plan to take countermeasures, but what exactly they consist of was not specified, according to state-run Xinhua news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,214
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|1 hr
|Jemz1115
|100
|November 7, 2016
|2 hr
|Lips5152
|67
|Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat...
|7 hr
|Russian Ainu
|6
|Russia to decriminalise some forms of domestic ...
|12 hr
|RUSSIANS ABUSE KIDS
|2
|'Pulp fiction': Russia denies - compromising ma...
|13 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|29
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|13 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|161
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC