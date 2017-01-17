China notes progress in ties under US President Obama
Sidestepping recent disputes over Taiwan and regional security, China said Thursday that "important progress" has been made in its relationship with the U.S. under President Barack Obama and the two countries should move forward as partners rather than competitors. Asked to sum up relations under Obama, who leaves office Friday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying recalled the numerous meetings between the U.S. president and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, including last year in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|Vladdy is DTs Daddy
|385
|Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capit...
|1 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|4 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|6
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|romant
|5,279
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|5 hr
|Frogface Kate
|4
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|6 hr
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|3
|November 7, 2016
|8 hr
|Teddy
|76
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC