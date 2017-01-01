China Central Bank Adviser Calls for 6%-7% Growth Target Range

China should set a more flexible 2017 economic growth target to give policy makers more room to enact reform, according to Huang Yiping, an adviser to the People's Bank of China. He proposed a range of 6 percent to 7 percent for this year, compared with the 6.5 percent to 7 percent objective in 2016, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

