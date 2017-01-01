China Central Bank Adviser Calls for 6%-7% Growth Target Range
China should set a more flexible 2017 economic growth target to give policy makers more room to enact reform, according to Huang Yiping, an adviser to the People's Bank of China. He proposed a range of 6 percent to 7 percent for this year, compared with the 6.5 percent to 7 percent objective in 2016, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|44 min
|George
|41
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|Squach
|288
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|10 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,062
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|12 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ...
|13 hr
|Tm Cln
|56
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|20 hr
|George
|22
|Bought during the Cold War, Russian mansions ac...
|Fri
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC