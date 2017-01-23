China boycotts Japan hotel chain over massacre denials

DECEMBER 12: General view of the monument commemorating victims who died in the Nanjing Massacre of1937; during rehearsals for a ceremony due to take place to mark the 70th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre, at the 'Memorial Hall for Compatriot Victims of the Japanese Military's Nanking Massacre' on December 12, 2007 in Nanjing of Jiangsu Province, China. Japanese troops occupied the former captial city of Nanjing on December 13, 1937 and launched a six-week long massacre of over 300,000 Chinese soldiers and civilians.

