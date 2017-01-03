China begins first freight train service to London
LONDON: China has begun its first freight train service to London from Yiwu , a famed wholesale market town in the eastern province of Zhejiang , the Xinhua news agency reported. The train will travel for 18 days over more than 7,500 miles to reach Britain from China, Xinhua said.
