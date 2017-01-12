China appoints new Tibet governor: Xinhua
China has appointed a new governor of Tibet, one of the country's most politically sensitive regions, state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday. A thirty-five-year veteran of the Communist Party, Qi Zhala, 58, has also served as the region's Communist Party vice-secretary and the party boss of regional capital Lhasa, according to his resume, published by party mouthpiece the People's Daily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
|9 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat...
|1 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|8
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|Cassandra_
|5,235
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|5 hr
|Tm Cln
|172
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|5 hr
|Ronald
|147
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|14 hr
|George
|346
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|14 hr
|Ainu
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC