China appoints new Tibet governor: Xinhua

China has appointed a new governor of Tibet, one of the country's most politically sensitive regions, state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday. A thirty-five-year veteran of the Communist Party, Qi Zhala, 58, has also served as the region's Communist Party vice-secretary and the party boss of regional capital Lhasa, according to his resume, published by party mouthpiece the People's Daily.

