China adds spy ship to Navy fleet
China's Navy has added a new model of electronic reconnaissance ship to its fleet, as Beijing seeks to assert its military might in the South China Sea. The CNS Kaiyangxing or Mizar went into service earlier this week in the eastern port city of Qingdao, the China Daily reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|48 min
|kuda
|108
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|344
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|1 hr
|UKRAINE in NATO
|169
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|George
|5,219
|November 7, 2016
|5 hr
|Teddy
|69
|'Pulp fiction': Russia denies - compromising ma...
|12 hr
|Areola9304
|30
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|13 hr
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC