China adds spy ship to Navy fleet

China adds spy ship to Navy fleet

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

China's Navy has added a new model of electronic reconnaissance ship to its fleet, as Beijing seeks to assert its military might in the South China Sea. The CNS Kaiyangxing or Mizar went into service earlier this week in the eastern port city of Qingdao, the China Daily reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 48 min kuda 108
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 1 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 344
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 1 hr UKRAINE in NATO 169
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 4 hr George 5,219
News November 7, 2016 5 hr Teddy 69
News 'Pulp fiction': Russia denies - compromising ma... 12 hr Areola9304 30
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) 13 hr themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,428 • Total comments across all topics: 277,904,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC