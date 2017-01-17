Car bomb in Afghanistan kills 2, incl...

Car bomb in Afghanistan kills 2, including police commander

" An Afghan government official says two people, including a police commander, have been killed in an explosion in the country's north after a sticky bomb was attached to the commander's car. Local spokesman Munir Ahmed Farhad says the bomb went off on Friday in Balkh province as the car entered a stadium where the popular ancient sport of Buzkashi is played.



