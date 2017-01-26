Canadian Press NewsAlert: Three accused human smugglers not guilty
A jury deciding the fate of four men accused of using a derelict cargo ship to smuggle hundreds of Tamil asylum seekers into Canada is having a difficult time reaching verdicts. The 12 jurors began their deliberations last Thursday in the case of two Canadians and two Sri Lankans who have pleaded not guilty to organizing or assisting the 2010 voyage of MV Sun Sea.
