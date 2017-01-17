Bomb blast kill 20, wounds at least 50 in northwest Pakistan
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN >> A bomb exploded Saturday in a market in a northwest tribal region that borders Afghanistan, killing 20 people and wounding at least 50, officials said. Dr. Sabir Hussain at the main hospital in Parachinar, the capital of Pakistan's Kurram tribal region, said two wounded victims died during treatment, raising the death toll.
