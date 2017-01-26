Boat with 31 mostly Chinese tourists ...

Boat with 31 mostly Chinese tourists missing in Malaysia

A boat carrying 31 people, including around 20 Chinese tourists, is missing after sailing out from an eastern Malaysian city, Chinese state media said Sunday. The Chinese Consulate General in Kota Kinabalu in the Malaysian state of Sabah said the boat lost contact after leaving Kota Kinabalu on Saturday morning, according to the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Chicago, IL

