Bluefin tuna goes for $632,000 in 1st...

Bluefin tuna goes for $632,000 in 1st Tsukiji auction of '17

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A Japanese sushi chain boss bid a winning 74.2 million yen Thursday for a 212 kilogram bluefin tuna in what may be Tsukiji market's last auction at its current site in downtown Tokyo. The winning bid Thursday for the prized but imperiled species was the second highest ever after a record 155.4 million yen bid in 2013 at the annual New Year auction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr PolakPotrafi 5,111
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... 6 hr BIKSU 5
News No, Putin didn't hack our power grid: Journalis... 11 hr Lipz238 3
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 13 hr Lollypop1781 62
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 14 hr Dolly6807 15
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 15 hr Sorry Hill 310
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 16 hr Cuddles6201 93
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,573 • Total comments across all topics: 277,627,678

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC