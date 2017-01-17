Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on clea...

Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capital's air

Part of the money will be used to close or upgrade more than 2,000 polluting factories, replace the use of coal with clean energy on the outskirts of the city and phase out 300,000 high-polluting older vehicles, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing Beijing's acting mayor, Cai Qi. Authorities are eager to bring about a visible improvement in China's bad air, especially in the high-profile capital and its surrounding areas.

Chicago, IL

Advertisement
