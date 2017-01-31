Bangladesh pushes on with Rohingya island plan
Those who fled to Bangladesh live in poor conditions in camps in Cox's Bazar district, which is home to the country's biggest tourist resort [AP] Bangladesh is pushing ahead with a controversial plan to relocate tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar to a remote island despite warnings it is uninhabitable and prone to flooding. The government has set up a committee made up of state officials in the coastal districts, ordering authorities to help identify and relocate undocumented Myanmar nationals to Thengar Char in the Bay of Bengal.
