Bangladesh pushes on with Rohingya island plan

15 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Those who fled to Bangladesh live in poor conditions in camps in Cox's Bazar district, which is home to the country's biggest tourist resort [AP] Bangladesh is pushing ahead with a controversial plan to relocate tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar to a remote island despite warnings it is uninhabitable and prone to flooding. The government has set up a committee made up of state officials in the coastal districts, ordering authorities to help identify and relocate undocumented Myanmar nationals to Thengar Char in the Bay of Bengal.

