Bangladesh police arrest suspected ma...

Bangladesh police arrest suspected mastermind of Dhaka restaurant attack

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Policemen stand guard on July 3, 2016, along a road leading to the Holey Artisan Bakery and the O'Kitchen Restaurant after gunmen attacked, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Authorities announced Saturday they had arrested another suspected mastermind in the deadly attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr Tm Cln 5,225
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 3 hr Anatoli K 114
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 11 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 343
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 11 hr UKRAINE in NATO 168
News November 7, 2016 15 hr Teddy 68
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) 23 hr themoonvilletunnel 3
News Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat... Fri Russian Ainu 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,918,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC