At least 23 killed, scores injured as Indian train derails

At least 23 people were killed and around 100 injured after an express train derailed in southeast India Saturday night in the latest disaster to hit one of the world's largest rail networks. Eight coaches and the engine of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar express derailed at 11:00 pm near Kuneru railway station in Vizianagram district of Andhra Pradesh state Eight coaches and the engine of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar express derailed at 11:00 pm near Kuneru railway station in Vizianagram district of Andhra Pradesh state.

