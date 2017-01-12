An inquest is taking place into the d...

An inquest is taking place into the death of Lance Corporal James Brynin

An inquest will resume into the death of a British soldier who was killed in a suspected friendly fire incident in Afghanistan four years ago. The inquest into the death of Lance Corporal James Brynin was halted after hearing six days of evidence last year amid fears it may have been a homicide.

