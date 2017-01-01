Afghan refugees coming to California ...

Afghan refugees coming to California struggle with PTSD

California's capital has emerged as a leading destination for Afghan refugees who were awarded special visas because of their service to coalition forces in the war. But life in the United States for them has proven a constant struggle.

