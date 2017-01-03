Afghan official: Twin bombings rock K...

Afghan official: Twin bombings rock Kabul, 50 wounded

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

A member of the Afghan security forces stands guard near the site of two blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Two loud explosions have rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing casualties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News November 7, 2016 22 min Boom772 65
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr Tm Cln 5,147
News Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse... 3 hr China Sucks 1
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... 7 hr Christians In Nam... 2
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 11 hr UKRAINE in NATO 138
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 14 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 330
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Mon NAZI RUSSIA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,147 • Total comments across all topics: 277,799,377

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC