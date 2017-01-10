Afghan official: Suicide attack kills 7 in Helmand province
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan - An Afghan official says that at least seven people have been killed when a suicide bomber, who was on foot, carried out an attack in the southern Helmand province. Gen. Agha Noor Kemtoz, the provincial police chief, said that the target of the attack was a guesthouse used by a provincial intelligence official in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand.
