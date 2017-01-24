Afghan official: Arrest warrants issued for VP's guards
Afghanistan's attorney general is ordering the arrest of nine employees of Vice-President Rashid Dostum in connection with allegations of kidnapping and torturing a former ally. Dostum, a powerful warlord, has denied the allegations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|1 hr
|Fit2Serve
|177
|November 7, 2016
|1 hr
|Teddy
|95
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|11 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,317
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|11 hr
|ENTER
|6,389
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|17 hr
|George
|428
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Mon
|The Truth
|1
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|Mon
|NAZI RUSSIA
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC