Afghan official: Arrest warrants issued for VP's guards

Afghanistan's attorney general is ordering the arrest of nine employees of Vice-President Rashid Dostum in connection with allegations of kidnapping and torturing a former ally. Dostum, a powerful warlord, has denied the allegations.

