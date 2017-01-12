Afghan government says IS militants k...

Afghan government says IS militants kidnap 14 clerics

15 hrs ago

An Afghan official says that Islamic state militants stormed a religious school in eastern Nangarhar province, kidnapping 14 clerics who were teaching at the school and two administrators.

