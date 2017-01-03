A new police beat in China: Smog

A new police beat in China: Smog

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

Officials in Beijing are taking steps toward tackling the city's long-standing smog problem with the creation of an environmental police force, according to state media. Spearheaded by Beijing's acting mayor Mayor Cai Qi, the political crackdown on burning fossil fuels comes amid a flurry of concern over the country's choking air pollution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News November 7, 2016 2 hr Hungarian 101 60
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 4 hr Tz Cls 5,132
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 4 hr Trump your President 119
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 6 hr efoster68 321
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 8 hr RIP 73
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... 9 hr Raj 5
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... 11 hr Kar 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,851 • Total comments across all topics: 277,733,372

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC