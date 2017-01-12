A look at how Trump might shake thing...

A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Donald Trump has offered views on U.S. relations with Asia that could indicate radical shifts in long-standing policy toward the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 39 min Reply 5,240
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 52 min Reply 158
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 2 hr George 172
News Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat... 9 hr Strong Wakamoto 8
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 21 hr George 345
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... 22 hr Ainu 4
News November 7, 2016 Sat Teddy 68
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,559 • Total comments across all topics: 277,960,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC