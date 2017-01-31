4 reasons N. Korea looms over US defence chief's Asia trip
North Korea will be casting a dark - and nuclear - shadow over U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis' first foray abroad. When Mattis calls on South Korea and Japan from Wednesday he will be visiting Washington's two staunchest allies in Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,389
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|3 hr
|Bakuteh
|30
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|8 hr
|Itsashame
|9
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|9 hr
|Act of War is a C...
|474
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|16 hr
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|George
|6,397
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC