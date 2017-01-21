2 killed, 10 missing in central China landslide
At least two people have been killed and 10 others are missing after a hotel in central China was buried in a landslide. The government of Nanzhang county in Hunan province says crews are working to dig out those trapped in the Mirage Hotel that was struck by the disaster around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
