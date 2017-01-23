2 cases of bird flu found in Bangladesh
Bangladesh discovered two outbreaks of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus in poultry last week, according to reports from the World Organisation for Animal Health and a senior Bangladeshi health ministry official on Monday. A first case was found at a poultry farm in Dhamrai, just outside the capital, Dhaka.
