2 cases of bird flu found in Bangladesh

2 cases of bird flu found in Bangladesh

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Bangladesh discovered two outbreaks of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus in poultry last week, according to reports from the World Organisation for Animal Health and a senior Bangladeshi health ministry official on Monday. A first case was found at a poultry farm in Dhamrai, just outside the capital, Dhaka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News November 7, 2016 1 hr Teddy 88
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 2 hr James 173
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 3 hr Reply 5,314
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 11 hr Belgian Chocolate 424
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... 14 hr The Truth 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 20 hr Trump your President 6,386
News Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World... 23 hr NAZI RUSSIA 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,846 • Total comments across all topics: 278,205,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC