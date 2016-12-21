World's Worst Air Has Mongolians Seeing Red, Planning Action
Levels of particulate matter in the air have risen to almost 80 times the recommended safety level set by the World Health Organization -- and five times worse than Beijing during the past week's bout with the worst smog of the year. Mongolian power plants working overtime during the frigid winter belch plumes of soot into the atmosphere, while acrid smoke from coal fires shrouds the shantytowns of the capital, Ulaanbaatar, in a brown fog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,020
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|12 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|179
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,324
|Russian Foreign Ministry Not Amused By Ukrainia...
|17 hr
|ONLY IN RUSSIA
|1
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|18 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|52
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi...
|Fri
|Ainu
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC