World's Worst Air Has Mongolians Seei...

World's Worst Air Has Mongolians Seeing Red, Planning Action

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Washington Post

Levels of particulate matter in the air have risen to almost 80 times the recommended safety level set by the World Health Organization -- and five times worse than Beijing during the past week's bout with the worst smog of the year. Mongolian power plants working overtime during the frigid winter belch plumes of soot into the atmosphere, while acrid smoke from coal fires shrouds the shantytowns of the capital, Ulaanbaatar, in a brown fog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 6 hr PolakPotrafi 5,020
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 12 hr PolakPotrafi 179
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 15 hr Cassandra_ 6,324
News Russian Foreign Ministry Not Amused By Ukrainia... 17 hr ONLY IN RUSSIA 1
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 18 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 52
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Fri Richard Cutshaw 23
News Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi... Fri Ainu 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,378

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC