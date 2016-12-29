World's oldest male panda dies: offic...

World's oldest male panda dies: officials

The world's oldest male panda, with more than 130 descendants - a quarter of all the captive-bred pandas on the planet - has died aged 31, officials said. Giant pandas have a notoriously low reproductive rate, a key contributor - along with habitat loss - to their status as vulnerable on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's Red List of threatened species.

