U.S. tightens sanctions against North...

U.S. tightens sanctions against North Korea's U.N. diplomats

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Dec 20 The U.S. Treasury Department tightened sanctions against North Korean diplomats to the United Nations, requiring banks to get special permission before granting them accounts, the agency said in a notice posted online Tuesday. The United States removed an exemption in the broad economic sanctions against Pyongyang that had allowed U.S. banks to service North Korean diplomats without getting specific permission from the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 5 min Tm Cln 4,984
News Supreme Court overturns ruling to suspend night... 5 min Ainu 6
News Japanese Emperor Akihito cancels duties due to ... 19 min Ainu 8
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 1 hr Treat7430 6,322
News U.S. military to return some land in Okinawa by... 4 hr Ainu 4
News Overnight buses offering comfortable compartmen... 5 hr Strong Wakamoto 1
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 14 hr DP Cassie 160
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,251,728

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC