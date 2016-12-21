Trump Must Choose Between Obama Sanctions and Putin Detente

Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin are forcing Donald Trump to pick sides: undo sanctions the U.S. just imposed on Russia for hacking e-mails before last month's election or set aside a campaign vow to improve relations with Moscow. Hours after the U.S. president imposed new penalties for alleged Russian hacking and ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian operatives Thursday, President-elect Trump issued a terse statement suggesting he was still deciding how to respond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DM Review.