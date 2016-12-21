The Taliban says it's ready for peace...

The Taliban says it's ready for peace talks with the US - if their demands are met

A spokesman for the Afghan Taliban says the group is ready for peace talks with the United States, if their demands are met. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said earlier this week that their two conditions for peace talks are the removal of the group leader's name from the U.N. blacklist and the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan.

Chicago, IL

