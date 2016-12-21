The history of the world's most famou...

The history of the world's most famous diamond is full of "poisonings, bludgeonings" and blood

Many precious stones have a blood-soaked history, but a new book reveals the world's most famous diamond the Koh-i-Noor surpasses them all, with a litany of horrors that rivals "Game of Thrones". The Koh-i-Noor , now part of the British Crown Jewels, has witnessed the birth and the fall of empires across the Indian subcontinent, and remains the subject of a bitter ownership battle between Britain and India.

Chicago, IL

