Tennis, sailing or spying? US shuts 2 Russian compounds
In this Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 photo, an entrance to the grounds of a riverfront compound near Centreville, Md., that has been used by Russian Federation diplomats for years is blocked to reporters by state department personnel. As part of the move to punish Russia for its role in hacking the Democratic National Committee and influencing a United States election, President Barack Obama on Thursday announced sanctions that include shuttering the compound.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|YIM
|264
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,052
|Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ...
|2 hr
|ACT of WAR
|39
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|5 hr
|Bunz7893
|32
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|Cakez9945
|6,362
|Trump Left a Tough Choice by Obama Sanctions on...
|7 hr
|krushy1372
|2
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|11 hr
|Sandra
|57
