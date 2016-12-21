Tennis, sailing or spying? US shuts 2...

Tennis, sailing or spying? US shuts 2 Russian compounds

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

In this Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 photo, an entrance to the grounds of a riverfront compound near Centreville, Md., that has been used by Russian Federation diplomats for years is blocked to reporters by state department personnel. As part of the move to punish Russia for its role in hacking the Democratic National Committee and influencing a United States election, President Barack Obama on Thursday announced sanctions that include shuttering the compound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 1 hr YIM 264
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr PolakPotrafi 5,052
News Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ... 2 hr ACT of WAR 39
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... 5 hr Bunz7893 32
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 5 hr Cakez9945 6,362
News Trump Left a Tough Choice by Obama Sanctions on... 7 hr krushy1372 2
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 11 hr Sandra 57
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,471,543

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC