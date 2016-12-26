Statue export ban hits at Pyongyanga s soft power, hard cash
With somewhere around 4,000 artists and staff, the Mansudae Art Studio, a huge complex of nondescript concrete buildings on a sprawling, walled-off campus with armed guards in the heart of Pyongyang, churns out everything from watercolor tigers to mosaics so large they seem to depict a race from another, taller planet. But its statues - the really big, bronze, monumental ones on foreign shores - are what appear to have caught the attention of the U.N. Security Council.
