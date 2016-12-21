South Koreans to march against presid...

South Koreans to march against president on Christmas Eve

Large crowds of South Koreans are expected to march in the streets calling for the permanent removal of impeached President Park Geun-hye, extending the historically biggest protest movement in the country to Christmas Eve. Organizers expect Saturday's demonstration in Seoul to be festive, but there was tension as Park's conservative supporters are planning to gather in nearby streets.

Chicago, IL

