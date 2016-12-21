South Koreans to march against president on Christmas Eve
Large crowds of South Koreans are expected to march in the streets calling for the permanent removal of impeached President Park Geun-hye, extending the historically biggest protest movement in the country to Christmas Eve. Organizers expect Saturday's demonstration in Seoul to be festive, but there was tension as Park's conservative supporters are planning to gather in nearby streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,020
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|12 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|179
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,324
|Russian Foreign Ministry Not Amused By Ukrainia...
|17 hr
|ONLY IN RUSSIA
|1
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|18 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|52
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi...
|Fri
|Ainu
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC