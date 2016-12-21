South Korean ruling party splits over...

South Korean ruling party splits over impeached president

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - Dozens of lawmakers split from South Korea's ruling party Tuesday over the corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye in a move that could shape presidential elections that might take place in just months. The 29 anti-Park lawmakers who left the Saenuri Party planned to create a new conservative party that will likely try to lure outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as its presidential candidate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 4 min Reply 6,342
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 29 min PolakPotrafi 208
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr George 5,036
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... 1 hr George 6
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... 6 hr huntcoyotes 28
News Putin proudly confirms plan to invade and annex... (Mar '15) 14 hr PUTIN a LIAR 11
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident 19 hr Spotted Girl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Earthquake
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,050

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC